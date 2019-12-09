  1. Home
  2.  → Figma Mobile Upload

Figma Mobile Upload

Snap a photo, drop it in Figma.

This new Figma Plugin lets you take photos with any phone and drop them directly in your Figma file.
Great for collaborating on notebook sketches or whiteboard brainstorming sessions.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Joel Califa
Joel Califa
Maker
Hey everyone! I really hope you enjoy this new Figma plugin! The point of it is to reduce the friction in getting analog sketches and thoughts into Figma, so that remote teams can more easily collaborate in the messy early stages (vs. waiting for more formal wireframes). Over the past month, I put a ton of work into making it as smooth an experience as possible (using QR codes in a genuinely useful way!) I'd love to hear what you think :)
UpvoteShare
Mukul Ishwar
Mukul Ishwar
@notdetails Super useful, checked it and it works very nice.
UpvoteShare