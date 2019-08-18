Log InSign up
Figma Font Replacer

Plugin to handle your font families and styles in Figma

Want to try out this fancy new font in your Figma designs? Or lost control of your fonts?
Font Replacer gives you an overview of the font families and styles that you used all in your designs. Simply pick the old font and replace it with the new font. Done.
Hey, hunters! I'm Kristin Baumann and I love the intersection of Frontend Development, Design and Product Management. The Figma Plugin API was just announced at the beginning of this month. I immediately knew that I want to contribute and solve own of my own problems. Or actually two problems. First, I wanted to have an overview of all the fonts I use throughout my designs. Especially when I start designing from scratch I play around a lot with the fonts and start to loose the overview. So this plugin lists all the font families and styles of the layers that you selected. But then I need to clean up the font mess manually. Selecting all the layers after each other and picking the right font and style just sucks. So with this plugin you can select one or more existing fonts and set the new font with just a few clicks. Hope you like it and that it speeds up your workflow as well! Looking forward to your thoughts, suggestions and comments!
