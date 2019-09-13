Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Figma Dither

Figma Dither

Add dithering effects to your images right there in Figma ✨

Add dithering effect to images right there in Figma ✨.
Features
-⚡ Live preview.
-✨ Gray-scale image processing support.
-🚀 Faster Image processing.
-🙌 Multiple selections dithering.
-🔥 Process each channel (RGB) separately, producing interesting effects.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment