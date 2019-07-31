Log InSign up
Figma Content Buddy

Figma plugin for replacing text content in multiple layers

Content Buddy searches for text content in your selection and populates a list with each unique text content so you can set a replacement text in all the nodes.
Content Buddy works in instances, components, frames and groups.
Hey hunters, I'm Ismael, a designer from Spain with coding skills who loves to build tools. This time i've created Content Buddy, a plugin that helps you deal with some of your daily routines while designing in Figma. Content Buddy helps you replace text content in your design by populating a list of unique content from your selection so you don’t have to do the classic find & replace manually. Please share your suggestions, feedback and comments! --- In case you are wondering, the code of the plugin is open source and publicly available: https://github.com/basiclines/fi... Hope you like it!
