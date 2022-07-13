Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Figma Component Library
Ranked #3 for today
Figma Component Library
Find and copy free Figma components in one place
Visit
Upvote 45
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
I've curated the best Figma components in one place. Discover, copy and paste UI components in Figma with the most efficient way to build designs. Get all the essentials for any design project in one place.
Launched in
Design Tools
by
Figma Component Library
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Figma Component Library
Find and copy free Figma components in one place.
0
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
Figma Component Library by
Figma Component Library
was hunted by
Danny Postma
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Danny Postma
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
Figma Component Library
is not rated yet. This is Figma Component Library's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
14
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#43
Report