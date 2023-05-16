Products
Figma ChatGPT Plugin
Figma ChatGPT Plugin
Translate, generate or do whatever with ChatGPT in Figma
Prompt ChatGPT directly in Figma to generate any text you need! You can translate text, summarize or generate entirely new text directly from ChatGPT. Not official plugin from OpenAI or associated with them in any way. :)
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Design resources
by
About this launch
Figma ChatGPT Plugin
Translate, generate or do whatever with ChatGPT in Figma
1
review
9
followers
Follow for updates
Figma ChatGPT Plugin by
Figma ChatGPT Plugin
was hunted by
Tommy Jepsen
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Design resources
. Made by
Tommy Jepsen
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
Figma ChatGPT Plugin
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Figma ChatGPT Plugin's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
