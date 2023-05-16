Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Figma ChatGPT Plugin
Translate, generate or do whatever with ChatGPT in Figma

Free
Embed
Prompt ChatGPT directly in Figma to generate any text you need! You can translate text, summarize or generate entirely new text directly from ChatGPT. Not official plugin from OpenAI or associated with them in any way. :)
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Design resources
 by
About this launch
1review
9
followers
was hunted by
Tommy Jepsen
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Design resources. Made by
Tommy Jepsen
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Figma ChatGPT Plugin's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-