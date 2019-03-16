Figgle allows you to save and organize anything you find from any app to one place! You can save photos, videos, gifs, websites, articles, social media posts, notes, music, files, and anything else you can find on your phone!
Philip Nagel
Hey everyone! I am a 21-year-old college student and I started working on this app at the end of my junior year of college. I came up with this idea because I got tired of saving all my favorite Reddit posts in my Reddit saved page, my favorite Instagram posts in my Instagram saved page, my favorite websites in my google app, etc. so I just decided to make a place where I can store it all!
