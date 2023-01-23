Products
Fig Stats
Fig Stats
Figma community plugin & widget analytics
Fig stats is a community plugin and widget analytics tool. With over 1000 days of data, 2500+ plugins, and 220+ widgets, Fig stats is the largest free Figma community tracker out there.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Design
,
Design resources
by
Fig Stats
About this launch
Fig Stats by
Fig Stats
was hunted by
Ondřej Pešička
in
Design Tools
,
Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Ondřej Pešička
and
Vojtěch Vidra
. Featured on February 1st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Fig Stats's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#89
