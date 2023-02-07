Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fig Scripts
Ranked #2 for today

Fig Scripts

Build internal CLI tools, really fast

Free Options
Use Fig's Jupyter Notebook-style interface to write scripts with code, inputs, and markdown. Capture user input with our beautiful terminal UI library. Share scripts and CLIs with your teammates instantly.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Development by
Fig Scripts
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Fig ScriptsBuild internal CLI tools, really fast
0
reviews
14
followers
Fig Scripts by
Fig Scripts
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Development. Made by
Chay Nabors
,
Brendan Falk
,
Matt Schrage
,
Sean Sullivan
,
Grant
and
Parssa Kyanzadeh
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Fig Scripts
is not rated yet. This is Fig Scripts's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
-