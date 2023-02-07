Products
Fig Scripts
Ranked #2 for today
Fig Scripts
Build internal CLI tools, really fast
Use Fig's Jupyter Notebook-style interface to write scripts with code, inputs, and markdown. Capture user input with our beautiful terminal UI library. Share scripts and CLIs with your teammates instantly.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
by
Fig Scripts
About this launch
Fig Scripts
Build internal CLI tools, really fast
Fig Scripts by
Fig Scripts
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Chay Nabors
,
Brendan Falk
,
Matt Schrage
,
Sean Sullivan
,
Grant
and
Parssa Kyanzadeh
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Fig Scripts
is not rated yet. This is Fig Scripts's first launch.
