  1. Home
  2.  → FiftyOne

FiftyOne

Accelerate your machine learning experimentation

Good ML models require rapid iteration. FiftyOne helps you visualize and explore your datasets, identify key scenarios, and evaluate your models’ performance. Spend less time wrangling and more time on the science of building better ML models.
Introducing FiftyOne: A Tool for Rapid Data & Model ExperimentationMy co-founder Jason and I started Voxel51 in 2017 with the vision of building tools that enable CV/ML engineers to tackle the hardest problems in computer vision. We started that journey by participating in the NIST Public Safety Innovation Accelerator Program, which was created to incubate new technologies with the potential to transform the future of public safety.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Brian Moore
Maker
🎈
Co-Founder and CTO at Voxel51
Hey there! I’m Brian, Co-Founder and CTO of Voxel51 (voxel51.com). I’m excited to share FiftyOne, our open source tool that accelerates machine learning experimentation. Nothing hinders the success of ML systems more than poor quality data. And without the right tools, improving a ML model can be a time-consuming and inefficient process. We built FiftyOne to help ML engineers and scientists spend dramatically less time on ad hoc experimentation and instead uncover the insights needed to build better datasets and better models. With FiftyOne, you can: - Curate diverse, high quality datasets - Visualize and evaluate annotations and model outputs - Search, filter, and explore scenarios - Identify failure modes in your models We believe developer tools are most impactful when they are open and transparent. That’s why we released FiftyOne open source on GitHub! We want everyone to have the best tools for rapidly iterating ML models. We’re excited to hear your thoughts and see the amazing ML products that are built using FiftyOne! Drop us a comment here or email me directly at brian@voxel51.com.
Share