Brian Moore
Maker
Co-Founder and CTO at Voxel51
🎈
Hey there! I’m Brian, Co-Founder and CTO of Voxel51 (voxel51.com). I’m excited to share FiftyOne, our open source tool that accelerates machine learning experimentation. Nothing hinders the success of ML systems more than poor quality data. And without the right tools, improving a ML model can be a time-consuming and inefficient process. We built FiftyOne to help ML engineers and scientists spend dramatically less time on ad hoc experimentation and instead uncover the insights needed to build better datasets and better models. With FiftyOne, you can: - Curate diverse, high quality datasets - Visualize and evaluate annotations and model outputs - Search, filter, and explore scenarios - Identify failure modes in your models We believe developer tools are most impactful when they are open and transparent. That’s why we released FiftyOne open source on GitHub! We want everyone to have the best tools for rapidly iterating ML models. We’re excited to hear your thoughts and see the amazing ML products that are built using FiftyOne! Drop us a comment here or email me directly at brian@voxel51.com.
