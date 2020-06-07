Discussion
Hessel Dijkstra
Hey 👋 Some time ago I asked the Indie Hackers community to describe their projects in fifty characters or less. The idea stemmed from one of the first questions on the YC application - asking you to describe your company in the same way. I got a great response, and decided to build a way to showcase interesting Indie Hacker projects - and the result was Fifty. Please check it out, and drop any feedback you have in the comments - I would love to hear it. Cheers, Hessel
@dijkstrah_ I love minimalism, and distraction-free clean design. However, there are too many white areas than I could take. :D Nonetheless, it's fun and insightful to read product descriptions.
@alphahunter Thank you for the feedback! And I agree, Fifty is a bit bare-bones right now, I usally tend to go a bit to far with the minimalism 😅 But I am glad you like it - I am sure I will find a way to spice up the UI a bit.
