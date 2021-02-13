Fidgity Stand & Spin Mat

discussion
stephen mark
MakerOwner
Had the opportunity to help with the design of the Stand & Spin Mat. The team was great and the final product is life-changing and so much fun to use. I definitely envision a day when we will all be spinning away at our standing desks. Best of luck!
At Fidgity we built the world’s first mat that let’s you spin, swivel, and rotate 360° while standing. Our revolutionary, patented design uses a built-in rotating platform which provides fun, new, and functional movements to those who spend hours on their mats. The STAND & SPIN MAT™ design utilizes massaging and stretching features to maximize exercise and movement all while making standing fun, again! Includes the following amazing features: - 360° Rotating Platform: Spin and pivot your body while increasing your core and ligament strength - Front Stretching Wedges: Designed to specifically stretch feet and calf muscles to help alleviate and avoid foot pain. Ideal stretching angles for those with plantar fasciitis - Massaging Balls: Targeted deep tissue massage helps increase circulation and assist with sore feet - Foot Roller & Balance Bar: Promotes recovery and full range of motion. Enhanced with massaging nubs for extra comfort Thanks for all your support, let us know if there's any questions you have.
I have one of these spinning floor mats, and they're literally "revolutionary" forgive the pun. They make it easy and fun to spin around from monitor to monitor at my standing desk. I do a lot of video editing, and this is perfect for my 3-monitor set-up. I really like the stretching balls and inclines, but at the end of the day, I have way too much fun just spinning around on this thing. It's a perfect fit for anyone with a standing desk, and makes standing desks that much more fun. Highly recommend this!
@matt_rindlisbacher thanks for your kind words. We're glad you've gave our mat a spin!
Cool looking product. I tried a standing desk (albeit, without using a standing a mat) and found that my back problems made it to where I couldn't stand for long. Does a mat really improve standing quality that much?
@dan_garvin absolutely! A quality mat offers supportive cushioning that absorbs pressure on the joints. Some research suggests that using one can significantly reduce lower back pain. Our mats feature balls and lifts to stretch your legs and feet too. And if twisting your back is ever an issue, our spinning platform should make it easy for you to keep your back straight while you pivot. Let me know if you have any other questions Dan!
This is cool! I will definitely get one of this for my wife for Valentine's day.