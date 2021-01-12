Fiddy 2.0
Hey everyone 👋 Seven months ago, I posted on Indie Hackers asking the community to describe their side projects in fifty characters or less. The post took off, and from that, Fiddy was born. Today, I'm excited to share version 2.0 - a weekly leaderboard of the best new Indie Hacker side projects. New features include: 😎 Profiles 🧡 Likes 💬 Comments 🔎 Search ✨ Brand new UI/UX Thank you to everyone who has been along for the ride so far. Please drop a comment below to tell me what you think. Cheers, Hessel
@dijkstrah_ Didn't notice it. I will post my stuff there.
@dijkstrah_ @csaba_kissi Awesome - looking forward to seeing your projects.
@dijkstrah_ great for focusing on the main point!
Love a few things about this site: - the sleek design - the emphasis on votes being reset every week - maker is very active in builder community. All the best with sign ups! Hessel has additionally made the analytics for this site public (https://plausible.io/fifty.weeke...), I'd recommend people take a look to see the kind of traffic a Product Hunt launch generates.
@alex_harley Thank you Alex, really appreciate the kind words - and yes go check out Fiddy's analytics on Plausible (and while you're there sign up, it's an awesome analytics tool 🧡)
Hey there Hessel! I remember that post on IH (and later a twitter thread) It's good to see Fiddy still active. I liked how it forced with 50 char limits, so you have to think deep what your product really is. This is pretty important when creating an IH side project. Often we want to build all-in-one product that will change the world, and those products are hard to describe (and sell after all). I saw Fiddy not as another leaderboard place, but also a tool that indirectly help you position your product better. Good luck with the 2.0 launch! All the best.
@bruno_raljic Hey Bruno! Yeah, Fiddy was dormant there for a while, but I'm glad I started working on it again. I love the 'tool that indirectly help you position your product better.' description - thank you!
Great place to share your side-project except PH. And there is a huge update from Fiddy 1.0. Especially new and silk UI! Thanks @dijkstrah_!
@dijkstrah_ @yarsanich Thank you - most of the work the last seven months was getting the UI up to scratch - so I'm really happy that shows!
Fiddy is cute little version of PH. Glad to see you launch it on PH @dijkstrah_