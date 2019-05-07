Ficture is the library of well-designed website's font in use reference. Check out the best typography combination from over 25 websites. Ficture will upload at least 4 Fics every week, so stay tuned for every week inspiration and updates👍.
Pros:Cons:
professional font curating service for designers neat & clean UI
need more sources
mytype.io박민주 has used this product for one month.
Pros:Cons:
great idea, easy to learn, and easy to use.
cost efficiency when program gets broader.
quite good.SWann P (쯔모) has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Andrew@makeeatgreatagain · d
Dsigner.io's Ficture is no rocket science, but it's probably the best font reference library out there for dedicated designers. Not only does the simple yet informing interface makes it absurdly easy for users to browse for fonts they wish to use, but it also allows designers to have a sneak peek of numerous pre-built websites to seek inspirations from. I'm definitely looking forward to future updates from Ficture and Dsigner.io. Keep up the good work!
Mac YooMaker@mac_yoo · Creative coder, thinker and planner
@makeeatgreatagain Thanks for the complement and tracking our journey! 👍
Mac YooMaker@mac_yoo · Creative coder, thinker and planner
Hi everyone 👋 and thanks @mengto for hunting this project! 🎉 I'm Mac from Dsigner.io which is a tech start-up dedicated to helping designers. We wanted to find some good references for the typographical combinations and web UX designs, but we couldn't find a collection of those. So, we made Ficture based on our collected references and fonts. Ficture will be updated every time we find a great website. Check out and get inspirations from Ficture I'm also glad to hear you guys' thought!
Inigo@inigo_ · Designer
Just can't wait for the future updates here. Now THIS could be the start to the ultimate web designers' must-go library. I was wondering if you guys take requests for future websites to post. I thought it would be great if people could share some of their favorite finely crafted websites with others through Ficture! Just some personal thoughts!
