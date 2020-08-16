  1. Home
  2.  → Fi Smart Dog Collar

Fi Smart Dog Collar

The next generation of smart collars.

#4 Product of the DayToday
Fi Smart Collars offer GPS location and activity tracking for dogs, allowing their parents to be more connected than ever to their favorite family members.
See for yourself at https://bit.ly/ficollar
Use Promo Code 3X5MP6 for a free band!
Review: Fi Smart Collar uses GPS and LTE to track your dog's location on your iPhone - 9to5MacMy inside dog became a part-time outside dog earlier this year when we completed our backyard fence. Apollo was over-the-moon happy to expand his playground, but as a dog owner I had mixed feelings. What if my dog dug a hole under the fence or one of the kids left the gate open and he [...]
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Preston Long
Hunter
Genius! I just ordered ours for Bailey and can not wait for it to arrive! The reviews are great, the app has a sleek and easy to use design for anyone! Join the #fidogs community with me today!
UpvoteShare
Mikael Vinding
Looks great. Can't find any information about a monthly fee, but assume there is one since its LTE?
UpvoteShare