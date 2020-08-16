Fi Smart Dog Collar
The next generation of smart collars.
Fi Smart Collars offer GPS location and activity tracking for dogs, allowing their parents to be more connected than ever to their favorite family members.
Discussion
Preston Long
Hunter
Genius! I just ordered ours for Bailey and can not wait for it to arrive! The reviews are great, the app has a sleek and easy to use design for anyone! Join the #fidogs community with me today!
Looks great. Can't find any information about a monthly fee, but assume there is one since its LTE?
