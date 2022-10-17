Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Fi Smart Dog Collar
See Fi Smart Dog Collar’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Fi Series 3 Smart Dog Collar
Fi Series 3 Smart Dog Collar
The future of dog collars is here
Visit
Upvote 3
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The smartest dog collar ever built just got smarter. The Fi Series 3 is the smallest smart device ever designed for dogs, and offers GPS tracking, escape alerts, activity and health monitoring, and much more for your pup.
Launched in
Dogs
,
Pets
,
Wearables
by
Fi Smart Dog Collar
Secureframe Questionnaires
Ad
Respond to security questionnaires and RFPs fast with AI
Learn more
About this launch
Fi Smart Dog Collar
The next generation of smart collars.
1
review
3
followers
Follow for updates
Fi Series 3 Smart Dog Collar by
Fi Smart Dog Collar
was hunted by
Louis Morgan
in
Dogs
,
Pets
,
Wearables
. Made by
Louis Morgan
and
Jonathan Bensamoun
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Fi Smart Dog Collar
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on August 16th, 2020.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#77
Report