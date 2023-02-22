Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → FGenEds
FGenEds
Ranked #3 for today

FGenEds

We Turn Lecture Slides into Cheat Sheets

Free
Embed
You spend too much money on classes you don't want to take. FGenEds turns them into easy-to-read cheat sheets that cover all the key points.
Launched in Education, Artificial Intelligence by
FGenEds
LearnWorlds
LearnWorlds
Ad
All-in-one platform to build scalable learning & training programs
About this launch
FGenEds
FGenEdsWe Turn Lecture Slides into Cheat Sheets
0
reviews
10
followers
FGenEds by
FGenEds
was hunted by
Sam Postelnik
in Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sam Postelnik
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
FGenEds
is not rated yet. This is FGenEds's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
-