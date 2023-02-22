Products
Home
→
Product
→
FGenEds
Ranked #3 for today
FGenEds
We Turn Lecture Slides into Cheat Sheets
You spend too much money on classes you don't want to take. FGenEds turns them into easy-to-read cheat sheets that cover all the key points.
Launched in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
FGenEds
About this launch
FGenEds
We Turn Lecture Slides into Cheat Sheets
0
reviews
10
followers
FGenEds by
FGenEds
was hunted by
Sam Postelnik
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sam Postelnik
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
FGenEds
is not rated yet. This is FGenEds's first launch.
