Thank you for checking out FFmemes. We collect the best memes from Reddit, Instagram and other sources and send you personalized meme feed. The more you like/dislike, the better the memes will be sent. I started this project during the passage of YC StartupSchool 2019. Now our telegram bot is growing rapidly and already has 3k+DAU. Today we created a bot for Facebook Messenger. Check it out! (all links above).
Daniil Okhlopkov
Maker
Data and Blockchain Scientist
Are we going to be sued for illegally using other people's memes?
Yes 👮♂️
No, 9GAG is safe - you'll be ok
Zigfrid Zvezdin
Maker
Thank you @chrismessina for sharing FFmemes on PH!
