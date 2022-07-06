Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
FFiles
Ranked #7 for today
FFiles
Sending & receiving files, made simple
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Unlike traditional storage service where sender decides platform to send files, with FFiles it's the receiver who gets to decide. Just generate your magic link and start sending or receiving files & notes.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Storage
,
Developer Tools
by
FFiles
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
A collection of product updates across all of Shopify
About this launch
FFiles
Sending & receiving files, made simple
1
review
18
followers
Follow for updates
FFiles by
FFiles
was hunted by
Prince Ghimire
in
Productivity
,
Storage
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Prince Ghimire
. Featured on July 7th, 2022.
FFiles
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is FFiles's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
15
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#61
Report