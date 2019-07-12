Deals
Festivuss
Festivuss
Clothing to make your inner cringe shine. Seinfeld inspired.
Fashion
E-Commerce
Due to my "obsession" with this TV show, I decided to watch again every episode and turn it into a product.
Every episode main theme will materialize into a product and will be available for 30 days. It might be a t-shirt, hoodie, a necklace or something else.
Send