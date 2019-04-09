Festival Hunt is a new tool for discovering, sorting & filtering the world's top music festivals. Find festival tickets, info, lineups & more!
FEATURES:
- Tickets (via SeatGeek)
- News (via Twitter)
- Reviews (via Yelp)
- Community (via Reddit)
- Hotels (via Hotellook)
- Flights
- Popularity
Hey all, Over the last couple months, I coded Festival Hunt with the aim to help people discover new music festivals. What makes it unique is the ability to sort & filter festivals based on a variety of unique tags that aren't available on other festival websites. Attending shows & festivals for 10+ years taught me alot about what festival-goers care about. Finding out ahead of time whether a festival has camping or Uber/Lyft available can make all the difference for your trip. I was inspired by NomadList, which helped catalog similar types of unique data for different cities across the world. My hope is this tool helps music festival junkies perform all their festival research in one spot. The UI and data is still being updated, but in the meantime, I hope you enjoy this V1 release! Thank you guys!!!
