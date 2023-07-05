Products
Festival Dust

Festival Dust

Make your own music festival schedule

Festival Dust is a mobile app where you can get all updated music festival lineups in one place and curate your own daily festival schedule. Find your next music festival listed, like the artists you want to see, and we take care of the rest!
Launched in
Android
Music
Events
 +1
Festival Dust
About this launch
Festival Dust
Festival DustMake your own Music Festival schedule.
Festival Dust by
Festival Dust
was hunted by
Eric Russell
in Android, Music, Events. Made by
Eric Russell
. Featured on July 5th, 2023.
Festival Dust
is not rated yet. This is Festival Dust's first launch.
