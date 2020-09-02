  1. Home
  2.  → FestDays

FestDays

Global Holiday Data API made easy

FestDays is a global holiday data-as-a-service API made easy for businesses and developers, providing a unified, reliable, updated, and well-organized holiday data across 231 countries, including regional and local city coverage, in 52 languages.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Tom
Maker
Obsessive SaaS builder
After several months of hard work, I'm happy to introduce FestDays, a global API service for Holiday Data. I kindly invite everyone to test it for free. Any feedback is much appreciated :) Covid-19 times made things extra difficult to launch the product due to holidays data gathering and validation become more tricky, as many public authorities were changing or canceling public holidays worldwide for public health reasons. I hope you all like the product and recommend it :)
Upvote (3)
Share
Changlin Li
🎈
Out of curiosity is it permissible to cache data for offline usage (e.g. for when an app goes offline)? It looks like that's not allowed according to the terms of use, but I'm not quite sure.
Upvote
Share
Tom
Maker
Obsessive SaaS builder
@changlin_li Yes, you can for sure do it. We will make sure the terms are clearer on that point.
Upvote
Share
Jesus Herrero Gamon
🎈
it is extremely useful for international business, it is a must
Upvote (1)
Share