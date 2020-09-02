discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Tom
MakerObsessive SaaS builder
After several months of hard work, I'm happy to introduce FestDays, a global API service for Holiday Data. I kindly invite everyone to test it for free. Any feedback is much appreciated :) Covid-19 times made things extra difficult to launch the product due to holidays data gathering and validation become more tricky, as many public authorities were changing or canceling public holidays worldwide for public health reasons. I hope you all like the product and recommend it :)
Share
Upvote (3)
Out of curiosity is it permissible to cache data for offline usage (e.g. for when an app goes offline)? It looks like that's not allowed according to the terms of use, but I'm not quite sure.
UpvoteShare
@changlin_li Yes, you can for sure do it. We will make sure the terms are clearer on that point.
UpvoteShare
it is extremely useful for international business, it is a must
Share
Upvote (1)