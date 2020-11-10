discussion
Aleksi Färdig
MakerCo-founder @ FestApi
Hi all! Visualizing data that you want your audience to see and understand is crucial. If you have data in an API that you want developers and non-developers alike to consume, you need to make it accessible. That is why we made FestApi, a web app that enables anyone to turn any JSON API into an embeddable visualization with just a few clicks, no coding required. The visualizations are customizable and designed to be shared and embedded, again and again. As data APIs become more and more ubiquitous, with FestApi you can join the democratization of APIs, while unleashing their full value. You can also stream visualized data in real time with simple keyboard input. We made FestApi flexible and with multiple stakeholders and various use cases in mind. These include: API Owners (maximize reach and gain insight on API usage), content creators & API consumers (access and make sense of APIs) and web developers (save hours of development time). Visit our website (https://festapi.io/) for details and practical step-by-step examples. While you are there, check out our blog as well, as we posted an introduction to two new major features last weekend. On our website you will also find the sign-up link. Signing up is free and enrolls you in a 7-day trial that includes all of the features, no credit card required. If you subscribe to the paid version of our premium plan before November ends, you will receive a reduced price for the following 12 months or until you cancel your subscription. We are truly excited to launch on Product Hunt and look forward to welcoming new users and hearing your invaluable feedback as we are constantly developing our product. We are here to answer any questions you might have. Thanks! Aleksi & Oskari Brothers, makers and co-founders of FestApi
