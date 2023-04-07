Use app
Open source zero trust network access (ZTNA)
An open source Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for remote access. A replacement for VPN that applies Zero Trust principles. Easy management and deploy.
Open Source
VPN
Security
About this launch
FerrumGate
Open Source Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)
FerrumGate by
FerrumGate
was hunted by
hamza
in
Open Source
VPN
Security
. Made by
hamza
. Featured on April 8th, 2023.
FerrumGate
is not rated yet. This is FerrumGate's first launch.
