Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Ferris
Ferris
More activities with your friends
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ferris is a mobile app to plan real life activities with your closest friends.
The feed is a list of activities where you’re welcome to join but with low pressure to accept. This feed is short by design and not a destination with endless scrolling.
Launched in
Social Network
,
Calendar
,
Lifestyle
by
Ferris
Intercom for Startups
Ad
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
Ferris
More activities with your friends
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Ferris by
Ferris
was hunted by
Roberto Martínez
in
Social Network
,
Calendar
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Roberto Martínez
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
Ferris
is not rated yet. This is Ferris's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#47
Report