Easily organize, instantly share + keep your keys tidy 🧲

The best key organizer is part of the life-tidying Ferris Collection:
🧲Magnets enable keys to instantly stack, reconfigure + share without the need for tools.
💁‍♂️ModStation streamlines your out-the-door routine gathering keys, wallet, phone + sunglasses.
Best Accessory Finalists - The Seventh Annual Carry Awards
This Is the House Organizer of My Dreams
Distil Union's Ferris Line Uses Magnets to Improve Your EDC
This Magnetic Key and Wallet Organizer Will Get You Out the Door Faster
Hi and welcome to my first Product Hunt launch for my 9th successful Kickstarter! I'm Nate, the Product Designer of Distil Union, an independent design studio co-founded with my partner Lindsay who appreciates a good pun. ❓WHAT IS FERRIS: The Ferris Collection includes a key organizer in two formats (KeyLoop and KeyFolio), a modular ModWallet, and a wall-mounted ModStation. It's a magnetic lifehack for the things we carry every day! The modular system lets you: + customize your carry + easily share your keys + stay organized at home 🧲WHAT FERRIS DOES: • The KeyLoop and KeyFolio cover your keys with thick, full-grain leather in a stitchless, modern profile. KeyMods enable your keys to instantly stack, reconfigure and share without the need for tools. (🙌THIS) • The ModWallet lets you customize to accommodate the contents you need– even a couple of keys or KeyMod accessories like USB Drive and MultiTool. • Ferris components magnetically mount to the fridge, a light switch, and Ferris ModStation. This way, rarely used items can be stored neatly (instead of lost in the junk drawer). • The ModStation streamlines your out-the-door routine by gathering your keys, wallet, sunglasses (if you have our MagLocks), and phone + charging cables. It's great for the entry-way, desk or bedside– anywhere cutting clutter will help you stay organized and reduce the likelihood of lost items. 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️WHY WE'RE MAKING IT: Honestly, we set out to create a better key organizer– and arrived at a comprehensive "everyday carry" system that saves you time and space. Giving your keys magnetic functionality unlocks their potential and sets Ferris apart from all other key-carrying solutions. 🏆 In fact, Ferris is a finalist in this year's Carryology CARRY AWARDS in the "Best Accessory" category! 🚀Our business is proudly fueled by crowd-funding: This is our 9th Kickstarter, and you can rest assured we will deliver a fully considered product line in September, right on schedule. Lindsay and I are excited to be coming to you from Hong Kong where we've been working to speed the development of this and future products 😉 We hope you find Ferris inspiring and truly useful, we're welcoming your questions and feedback– and hopefully your support for the campaign which ends 🔜 MONDAY night June 24th: http://bit.ly/Ferris-on-PH //Please forgive gaps in our replies due to the Hong Kong time difference!
