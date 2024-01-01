Products
Ferret

Refer and ground anything anywhere at any granularity

A new type of multimodal large language model (MLLM) from Apple that excels in both image understanding and language processing, particularly demonstrating significant advantages in understanding spatial references.
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
 +1 by
About this launch
0
reviews
26
followers
Ferret by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on January 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Ferret's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-