Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fernand
Fernand
Calmest support for Bootstrapped SaaS founders
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
After 3 years of development, ImprovMx releases Fernand. It offers a new take at email customer support software for bootstrapped SAAS founders. A super fast, calm experience.
Launched in
Email
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
by
Fernand
Mayfair
Ad
The 4.02% APY cash account for businesses.
About this launch
Fernand
Calmest support for Bootstrapped SaaS founders
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Fernand by
Fernand
was hunted by
Imrat Jn
in
Email
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Antoine Minoux
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
Fernand
is not rated yet. This is Fernand's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#103
Report