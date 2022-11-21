We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Feo
Ranked #3 for today

Feo

No-formula solution for business planning online

Feo helps you to calculate any business without using spreadsheets and Excel. All formulas are embedded, so you can relax and think about your future success.
Launched in Productivity, Analytics, Tech
Feo
About this launch
Feo
FeoNo-formula solution for business planning online
Feo by
Feo
was hunted by
Andreas Feofanov
in Productivity, Analytics, Tech. Made by
Andreas Feofanov
,
Alexey Tarutin
,
Tanya Chayka
and
Igor Makovsky
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
Feo
is not rated yet. This is Feo's first launch.
