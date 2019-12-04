Discussion
Fennec Messenger is an instant messaging app designed for families. In addition to Android and iOS phones support, it's also available on Fennec Watch, a kids' smartwatch that will be launched on Kickstarter in Jan 2020. Family members, including kids, can share their lives anywhere, anytime. Safe chatting/video calling: Any friend request sent to your child needs your approval first. Your kids can practice social skills with people you trust. Smartwatch support: Kids can use their phones or Fennec Watch to join the network. Location tracking: You can use the Fennec Messenger app to locate your child's smartphone or Fennec Watch in an emergency. Event reminders: You can send event reminders via Fennec Messenger to keep your child on track.
Maker
Thank you, Nicole! Hi there, This is Stephen, the founder & CEO of Fennec. I am a parent, and I love kids. So I decided to do something beneficial for kids. We interviewed hundreds of parents, and we noticed that 8~12-year-old kids have strong social needs. They want to talk to their friends and connect with their families. But the problem is that there are not many proper social platforms for kids. Existing platforms are not designed for children. There are many inappropriate contents and even predators on the internet. That's why I created Fennec Messenger - an instant messaging app that's fun and safe for kids, family and friends. It's equipped with many parental control features that can keep your child safe. We also found that kids at this age do not have a proper smart device for communication. Many parents hesitate to give their child a smartphone, because they may spend too much time on it. So we created Fennec Watch. It does not have Youtube or Instagram, and parents can configure allowed gaming times. So it helps to reduce your child’s screen time they may spend on the smartphone. By offering Fennec Messenger & Fennec Watch, we hope to provide a solution that helps kids safely connect to the world, and keep family members close, no matter where they are. Thank you. Should you have any questions, please let me know. Stephen
A SPECIAL GIFT FOR HUNTERS The UNLOCK CODE for the 4 sets of animal stickers in the Fennec Messenger is: fennecwatch If you download our app this week, you'll be able to unlock the 4 sets of animal stickers with the above unlock code. I will delete this unlock code message afterward. Kids can join the network if they have a smartphone. It's not a must to use our Fennec Watch.
