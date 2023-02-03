Products
This is the latest launch from Felvin
See Felvin’s previous launch
Felvin
Felvin

Discover, build & monetize AI-powered no-code apps

Free Options
Felvin is a marketplace for AI-Powered No Code Apps where you discover, create and monetize apps. We leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence to make it easy for everyone to create professional-grade apps without coding.
Launched in Web App, Artificial Intelligence, Tech by
About this launch
FelvinWix for generative AI Applications
Felvin by
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in Web App, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Harsh Gupta
and
Ankush Mahendroo
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
25
Comments
5
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#146