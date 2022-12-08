Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Felvin
Ranked #6 for today
Felvin
Wix for generative AI applications
Visit
Upvote 28
Free
Felvin enables non-devs to create, discover and monetize AI apps. Our no-code tool makes it easy for you to create AI apps and put them on an SEO-optimized gallery for discovery.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
,
Community
by
Felvin
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
Felvin
Wix for generative AI Applications
0
reviews
Follow
Felvin by
Felvin
was hunted by
Harsh Gupta
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
,
Community
. Made by
Harsh Gupta
and
Kevin Kariappa
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Felvin
is not rated yet. This is Felvin's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
9
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#147
Report