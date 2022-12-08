  1. Home
Felvin
Felvin

Wix for generative AI applications

Free
Felvin enables non-devs to create, discover and monetize AI apps. Our no-code tool makes it easy for you to create AI apps and put them on an SEO-optimized gallery for discovery.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, No-Code, Community by
About this launch
FelvinWix for generative AI Applications
Felvin by
was hunted by
Harsh Gupta
in Artificial Intelligence, No-Code, Community. Made by
Harsh Gupta
and
Kevin Kariappa
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Felvin's first launch.
