Fellow v3.5
Ranked #8 for today
Fellow v3.5
Build a meeting culture that drives great outcomes
Upvote 23
Build a great meeting culture with the latest Fellow features, integrations, and improvements. 🤩... Introducing 📈 Meeting analytics, 🗂 Home panel groups, 🚀 Monday, Trello, Linear integrations and more!
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
by
Fellow.app
About this launch
Fellow.app
A manager’s co-pilot for 1-on-1s, meetings, feedback, goals.
275
reviews
18
followers
Fellow v3.5 by
Fellow.app
was hunted by
Aydin Mirzaee
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
. Made by
Darcy Aubin
,
Aydin Mirzaee
,
Ariana Calligaro
,
Manuela Bárcenas
,
Alexandra Sunderland
,
Amin Mirzaee
and
Samuel Cormier-Iijima
. Featured on June 22nd, 2022.
Fellow.app
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 235 users. It first launched on September 18th, 2019.
Upvotes
23
Comments
9
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#24
