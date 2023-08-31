Products
This is the latest launch from Fellow.app
See Fellow.app's 19 previous launches
Home
→
Product
→
Fellow’s Meeting Cost Calculator
Fellow’s Meeting Cost Calculator
Estimate your meeting costs with a built-in cost calculator.
💥 Try Fellow’s FREE meeting cost calculator for Google Calendar and start right-sizing every meeting. ✅ Assess whether the meeting is worth having, 💪 Remove unnecessarily costly meetings and make time for more execution.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Meetings
by
Fellow.app
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Fellow.app
Your team’s hub for meeting agendas, action items, and feedback ✅ Making meetings delightful for everyone ✨
280
reviews
440
followers
Follow for updates
Fellow’s Meeting Cost Calculator by
Fellow.app
was hunted by
Aydin Mirzaee
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
. Made by
Aydin Mirzaee
,
Manuela Bárcenas
,
Amin Mirzaee
,
Samuel Cormier-Iijima
,
Alexandra Sunderland
and
Chris Bombino
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Fellow.app
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 240 users. It first launched on September 18th, 2019.
