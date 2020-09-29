Fellow Desktop & Mobile Apps

  1. Home
Fellow, your meeting agenda app is now on Mac, iOS & Android

Plan and run productive meetings with Fellow... wherever you work best. With Fellow’s desktop and mobile apps, you can untether from your browser (or your desk!) to have productive one-on-ones and team meetings anytime, anywhere.📱 💻
Supermanagers PodcastWe interview leaders from all walks of life to tease out the habits, learnings, and experiences that have helped them be extraordinary at the fine craft of management. Listen to the first 3 episodes - featuring Drift, Twilio, and Clearbanc - today! ✨
Fellow 2.0Fellow is where teams gather to build collaborative meeting agendas, record decisions, and keep each other accountable. With Fellow 2.0, we will transform your meeting productivity and make all of your meetings worth showing up to.
