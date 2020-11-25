Fellow Browser Extensions

discussion
Alexandra Sunderland
Maker
Engineering Manager @ Fellow.app
Hey PH Community 🚀 Our goal at Fellow.app is to make each one of your meetings more productive and enjoyable. That’s why we’re excited to launch Fellow’s Google Chrome extension, which allows you to collaborate on meeting notes and action items right from Google Meet 🙌 Here are 4 ways to boost your meeting productivity with Fellow’s Chrome extension: ⚡️Join Google Meet directly from the Fellow note (this is really handy if you’re jumping from meeting to meeting!) 💻 Collaborate on meeting notes directly in Google Meet. ✅ Assign meeting action items without leaving the video interface. 📅 Create meeting agendas directly from Google Calendar (and show up prepared to all your meetings!) If you’re spending more time balancing browser tabs during your video meetings than connecting with the people on your call, this extension is for you 👏 Give our new Google Chrome Extension a try and please let us know if you have any questions or feedback in the comments below! We’ll be online all day to answer your questions 👋
