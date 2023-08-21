Get app
Felix trains managers and their teams via Slack to build up resilience and maintain energy levels in the face of stress. The best part? It only takes 4 minutes a week.
Launched in
Slack
Bots
Online Learning
 by
About this launch
Felix by moka.care by
was hunted by
Alexis Colonna
in Slack, Bots, Online Learning. Made by
Alexis Colonna
,
Pauline Montay
and
eloise emptoz
. Featured on September 4th, 2023.
Felix by moka.care is rated 5/5 by 2 users.
