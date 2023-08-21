Get app
Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Felix by moka.care
Felix by moka.care
Make your team a great place to work
Visit
Upvote 46
Free Options
Felix trains managers and their teams via Slack to build up resilience and maintain energy levels in the face of stress. The best part? It only takes 4 minutes a week.
Launched in
Slack
Bots
Online Learning
by
Felix by moka.care
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
Felix by moka.care
Make your team a great place to work
2
reviews
Follow
Felix by moka.care by
Felix by moka.care
was hunted by
Alexis Colonna
in
Slack
,
Bots
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Alexis Colonna
,
Pauline Montay
and
eloise emptoz
. Featured on September 4th, 2023.
Felix by moka.care
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Felix by moka.care's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report