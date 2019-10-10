Discussion
Hey everyone! So excited to be sharing Felix. We really wanted to make it super easy for content makers to turn their blog posts and articles into more formats like videos, stories and audio snippets automatically. Once you've finished writing your post it can often feel like a chore to make all these other formats to share them on social networks, so we've been working on Felix which aims to make it a little easier. - Give Felix a URL to your blog post and it will try and extract all the images and make a smart summary of what the post was about. - It uses that information to make a short 30 second video trailer, 5 slide insta story and a 1 minute audio summary of the article - You can make tweaks if you want, and add stock images & gifs to jazz it up - Can then simply download the formats and share them, or use our embed options to install them on your site It's still super early days so would love to hear any feedback people have! Thanks so much for taking a look 💕
