Home
→
Product
→
Felix
Felix
AI Copywriter for your Slack messages!
Felix makes it easy to re-write your messages using AI. You can tell Felix how you want to modify your writing (more cheerful, friendly, correct spelling, etc.) and Felix will send you a message preview with the changes!
Launched in
Slack
Messaging
Writing
by
Felix
About this launch
Felix
AI Copywriter for your Slack messages!
0
reviews
11
followers
Felix by
Felix
was hunted by
Jonah Kaplan
in
Slack
,
Messaging
,
Writing
. Made by
Jonah Kaplan
. Featured on June 17th, 2023.
Felix
is not rated yet. This is Felix's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
