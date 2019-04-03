Develop beautiful native mobile apps for iOS & Android, faster and cross-platform.
Especially made for Web and JavaScript developers who want to create native apps.
Alex LeutgöbMaker@alexleutgoeb · Felgo: Build Beautiful Native Apps
Thanks for hunting us @__tosh! In a nutshell, Felgo is a cross-platform SDK for rapid, native app & game development: Felgo’s biggest advantage is the big time savings and the easiness to learn compared to other development SDKs. You write less source code and make use of a single code base for all platforms. Less code means fewer bugs and faster releases of new updates from a single team for all platforms. The Felgo USPs compared to other mobile app frameworks: • *Rendering & Performance*: Felgo uses custom UI rendering that reduces the interaction between the native layer and runtime environment. Apps run smoother and quicker compared to other cross-platform frameworks. • *Branded UIs & Animations*: Felgo makes it easy to customize UIs for individual brandings and add complex animations. You don’t need a separate UI code for iOS & Android like others do. • *Native UI/UX Abstraction*: Felgo provides a well-designed abstraction of platform-specific concepts. This includes navigation with gestures, adaptive views between phones and tablets and platform-specific styling and behavior. With Felgo, that’s all done with the same code base. • *Less but more Expressive Code*: Felgo allows writing apps with less but more expressive code thanks to JavaScript & QML, a reactive language extension developed by Qt. As an example, comparing the same app, React Native requires about 60% more code than Felgo. • *Cross-Platform*: While others support iOS & Android, Felgo additionally supports Desktop platforms, embedded and IoT systems, as well as multimedia devices. Web support is coming soon via WebAssembly. All from a single code base. • *Felgo is an entire development toolkit*: With Felgo, you get a full suite of app development tools, like a full-featured IDE, Live Reloading on all platforms and Cloud Builds to build your app in the cloud and automatically distribute it to mobile app stores. • *Games & 3D*: Felgo supports creating both apps & games. This makes it very easy to add 2D user interfaces for 3D games, and also to add 3D content to your apps. • *API Access*: Thanks to the native C++ and Qt core of Felgo, it allows full access to system APIs and the underlying platform. However, in most cases, you don’t need to think about that because Felgo already provides more than 200 APIs for things like Bluetooth, In-App-Purchases, sensors, charts, etc. • *Low switching costs from native development*: You can reuse existing native Swift/Objective-C, Kotlin/Java or C++ code. And you can integrate Felgo into existing native apps without changing the native apps for specific views; for example to gradually move your app cross-platform. Because of its JavaScript support extended with QML, a reactive language, Felgo can be learned in 1-3 days by Web and JavaScript developers and similarly fast by mobile devs. It is the perfect tool for rapid prototype development, and then bringing the prototype into production. Felgo is in use by over 50.000 developers worldwide and field-proven by Fortune 500 companies across all kinds of industries. You can find more information at https://felgo.com and contact us via our support channels listed on the website. Please don’t hesitate to ask any questions here, get the discussions started!
