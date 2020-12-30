Feenancy 3D icons

discussion
Andrievskiy Mitya
MakerUX/UI Designer
Heey Product Hunters! I’m really happy to present my first product! It’s a pack of 35 customizable icons suitable for any finance / banking / fintech project. All icons are easily editable in Figma, fully customizable in Cinema 4D, and are presented in 3 angle views (front, parallel, isometric). Use them for your websites, apps, presentations, and social media. Free demo is available! Next year I’m going to release a bunch of other 3d icon sets covering themes like Social, Music, Technology, Design, Education, etc. What's inside: • Figma files (fully editable) • Source files in Cinema 4D (fully customizable) • 35 beautiful customizable 3D icons • 3 camera angles (isometric / parallel / front) • Clay white render (PNG) • Clay black render (PNG) Volume 2 of this pack is also coming soon! Catch promo code «Feenancy» to get a 20% discount for this set! Please share your feedback and thoughts on which theme you'd like to see next :) Happy Holidays!
