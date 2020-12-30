  1. Home
  2.  → Feenancy 3D icons

Feenancy 3D icons

35 trendy customizable 3D icons  for any fintech product

Feenancy is a pack of custom 3D icons suitable for any fintech product. Create stunning, unique projects with these hand crafted icons, easily editable in Figma, and fully customizable in Cinema 4D. 3D icons rock!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Andrievskiy Mitya
Maker
UX/UI Designer
Heey Product Hunters! I’m really happy to present my first product! It’s a pack of 35 customizable icons suitable for any finance / banking / fintech project. All icons are easily editable in Figma, fully customizable in Cinema 4D, and are presented in 3 angle views (front, parallel, isometric). Use them for your websites, apps, presentations, and social media. Free demo is available! Next year I’m going to release a bunch of other 3d icon sets covering themes like Social, Music, Technology, Design, Education, etc. What's inside: • Figma files (fully editable) • Source files in Cinema 4D (fully customizable) • 35 beautiful customizable 3D icons • 3 camera angles (isometric / parallel / front) • Clay white render (PNG) • Clay black render (PNG) Volume 2 of this pack is also coming soon! Catch promo code «Feenancy» to get a 20% discount for this set! Please share your feedback and thoughts on which theme you'd like to see next :) Happy Holidays!
Share