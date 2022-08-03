Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Feelly
Feelly
Elegant mood tracker
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Feelly is your best friend to capture and track your feelings. You can get the BIG picture of how your overall mood is and what places make you happy or sad. The insights help you be aware of your own feelings which improve your mental health.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
by
Feelly
Chargebee for Startups
Ad
Automate subscription billing until your first $1M for free
About this launch
Feelly
Elegant mood tracker
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Feelly by
Feelly
was hunted by
balamuthu
in
Health & Fitness
. Made by
balamuthu
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Feelly
is not rated yet. This is Feelly's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#92
Report