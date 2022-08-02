Products
feeeed
feeeed
Build your own news feed
We spend hours per day scrolling feeds that are programmed to monetize our attention. Build your own instead! Subscribe to publications, newsletters, web widgets and many other sources. No ads, entirely on-device. Scroll on your own terms :)
iOS
,
News
feeeed
feeeed
Build your own news feed
feeeed
feeeed
Chris Messina
iOS
,
News
nate parrott
Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
feeeed
is not rated yet. This is feeeed's first launch.
