Omar Choudhry
Maker
Hey PH Omar here, founder of Feedsauce! 👋 I’m so excited to share our new product with you which we’ve been working intensely on for the past 18 months. We launched an early version of the concept back in 2018 when it was just a random idea and were taken aback by the incredible response, especially from the PH community who helped us become 🏆 #3 Product of the Day. We took the past 18 months to really build out Feedsauce into a fully fledged content factory - how can we create high quality content at scale, with fast turnaround and low cost to the customer. In the same year my wife and I had our second child and I designed the new platform taking into account all the valuable feedback and customer insights from our initial product and here we are. 🚨 The Problem: 👉 Brands, especially smaller businesses need content now more than ever, and there’s no easy way to get it! 👉 2m+ businesses advertise on Facebook every month, imagine how many aren’t advertising because they just don’t have the assets to do so 👉 1.3 Seconds is the average time someone stops to view a post on Instagram. If your content isn’t engaging, you won’t get customer attention. 👉 Turnaround times are typically slow, factoring in briefings, production and editing yet brand require high turnaround of content especially for social media 🛠 Current Solutions: 👨🏽🎨 Hire a Freelancer - Long briefs, time consuming and unscalable for your brand 🏬 Engage an Agency - Expensive, long term contracts 🎥 Do it Yourself - Time consuming, required creative resources and distracts from building business and looking after customers 🔋 Introducing, Feedsauce: ✅ High quality, custom product photos, on-tap. Ready in 72 hours. ✅ Free next day product pick-up ✅ Resized for Feed, Stories, Facebook Ads and Full HD for commercial user, all for free. ✅ No license up-sells or hidden costs ✅ Easy to understand pricing with customisable order process unique to your product ✅ Live support from in-house creatives Our launch video, we produced this in 1 week to showcase how Feedsauce works: We’re entirely self-funded and based in London. I’m incredibly passionate about what we’re building and have created an advanced and scalable internal operation that can deliver on this level of service. We’re working on some very exciting additions to the product which I can’t wait to share with you too. I’d appreciate your feedback as you’re all makers yourself and I respect your perspective. Thank you for your time and I hope you enjoy what we’ve built :)
This is an amazing idea and the video is absolutely incredible! I can't wait to see some of the big things coming in 2020.
Maker
@sameer_malik8 We can't wait to share it with you too Sam!
Pro
This looks like a great idea - really love the video 🙌
Maker
A great idea and outstanding content. Well done @omarchoudhry! Something I can definitely see myself using in the future
Really great execution on a solid concept and much needed offering. This should become the go to for consumer brands. Creative, consistent and cost-effective content on tap!
