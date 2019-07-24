Log InSign up
FeedMe

The app that helps you to choose where to eat

FeedMe aims to solve the everyones knows question “Where do we eat for lunch ?” and the typical answer “I don’t know”
The app displays nearby restaurants, you can specify your favorites one and FeedMe can suggest new places that are not in your favorites.
Charles Fournier
👋 Hey Product Hunt, I’m Charles, an iOS developer from Paris, France working at Evaneos. I made the app called FeedMe. Here’s the problem I had, I think you had it too and my attempt to solution it: 🤔 Problem The problem is that every lunch at work, we don’t know where to eat and the same question is asked every days « Where do we eat ?! » and the same answer « we don’t know » I wanted an application that suggest my colleagues and me our next lunch. 🛠 Solution I started developing the application for myself, then some colleagues thought the idea was promising. No more words, I will launch it on the store and see what’s happen. A few months later, the basic concept of the app is working and we can use the application for our lunches. 🧗‍♂️ Next steps I’m open to suggestions, feedback and everything that can help me to improve the application. If you have any idea that can be a great addition to FeedMe or find a really bad bug, don’t hesitate to reach me out, I’ll be more than happy to discuss about it with you. Thanks for reading, Charles-Adrien
