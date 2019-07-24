Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Charles Fournier
👋 Hey Product Hunt, I’m Charles, an iOS developer from Paris, France working at Evaneos. I made the app called FeedMe. Here’s the problem I had, I think you had it too and my attempt to solution it: 🤔 Problem The problem is that every lunch at work, we don’t know where to eat and the same question is asked every days « Where do we eat ?! » and the same answer « we don’t know » I wanted an application that suggest my colleagues and me our next lunch. 🛠 Solution I started developing the application for myself, then some colleagues thought the idea was promising. No more words, I will launch it on the store and see what’s happen. A few months later, the basic concept of the app is working and we can use the application for our lunches. 🧗♂️ Next steps I’m open to suggestions, feedback and everything that can help me to improve the application. If you have any idea that can be a great addition to FeedMe or find a really bad bug, don’t hesitate to reach me out, I’ll be more than happy to discuss about it with you. Thanks for reading, Charles-Adrien
Upvote (1)Share