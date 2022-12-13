Sign in
FeedLabs
Creative automation for template overlays
FeedLabs helps designers and marketeers to design at scale. Create one template overlay using Figma and process the template for many dynamic items in seconds. Our Figma plugin is free to use and supports batch processing up to 50 items!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
by
FeedLabs
About this launch
FeedLabs
Creative automation for template overlays
FeedLabs by
FeedLabs
was hunted by
Philippe van Amerongen
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
. Made by
Philippe van Amerongen
,
Jan Soepboer
and
Nick Kuiper
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
FeedLabs
is not rated yet. This is FeedLabs's first launch.
