Creative automation for template overlays

Free Options
FeedLabs helps designers and marketeers to design at scale. Create one template overlay using Figma and process the template for many dynamic items in seconds. Our Figma plugin is free to use and supports batch processing up to 50 items!
Launched in Design Tools, Productivity, Marketing
About this launch
was hunted by
Philippe van Amerongen
in Design Tools, Productivity, Marketing. Made by
Philippe van Amerongen
,
Jan Soepboer
and
Nick Kuiper
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
