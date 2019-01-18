Log InSign up
Feedello

Your Feeds And Podcasts In one place

RSS feeds and Podcasts have gained in popularity once again, Feedello allows you to manage, save, read and listen all in one place. Never miss a story.

Paul Maloney
Paul Maloney
Paul Maloney
Paul Maloney
MJ
@mendorshikh
Thanks buddy! Will definitely use and give feedback
Paul Maloney
@p_maloney
@mendorshikh Greta thank you. I'm eager to learn how to improve it 😃
@just2jays
Love the idea of aggregating my RSS and podcasts in one place! Registration was super easy and the UI is clean & sleek. Only thing is there's nothing to show a new user. I arrived at an empty page and took me a sec to realize I need to manually add my feeds. Would be great if there was a "Discover" section or something where you highlighted a few of your fav feeds. Then I could subscribe and add them to my account with the push of a button.
Paul Maloney
@p_maloney
@just2jays That's a great idea actually! Thanks for the feedback :)
Opeyemi Sanusi
@opeyemi_sanusi
Hi, like be the idea. Is there anyway I could connect with you
Paul Maloney
@p_maloney
Morning all! I've just pushed Feedello and would love some feedback. I created it as I've just started listening to podcasts and subscribing to RSS again and the tools and apps out there I just didn't find worked for me. I wanted something more simple, where I could see feeds and podcasts and listen if I wanted to and save items too.
