RSS feeds and Podcasts have gained in popularity once again, Feedello allows you to manage, save, read and listen all in one place. Never miss a story.
MJPro@mendorshikh · Co-Founder and CEO of erxes Inc
Thanks buddy! Will definitely use and give feedback
Paul MaloneyMaker@p_maloney · Founder - Linkkle.com, feedello.com
@mendorshikh Greta thank you. I'm eager to learn how to improve it 😃
JJ@just2jays · Full-Stack Web Developer
Love the idea of aggregating my RSS and podcasts in one place! Registration was super easy and the UI is clean & sleek. Only thing is there's nothing to show a new user. I arrived at an empty page and took me a sec to realize I need to manually add my feeds. Would be great if there was a "Discover" section or something where you highlighted a few of your fav feeds. Then I could subscribe and add them to my account with the push of a button.
Paul MaloneyMaker@p_maloney · Founder - Linkkle.com, feedello.com
@just2jays That's a great idea actually! Thanks for the feedback :)
Opeyemi Sanusi@opeyemi_sanusi
Hi, like be the idea. Is there anyway I could connect with you
Paul MaloneyMaker@p_maloney · Founder - Linkkle.com, feedello.com
Morning all! I've just pushed Feedello and would love some feedback. I created it as I've just started listening to podcasts and subscribing to RSS again and the tools and apps out there I just didn't find worked for me. I wanted something more simple, where I could see feeds and podcasts and listen if I wanted to and save items too.
