💡 FeedBear is a central hub for all feedback from your customers. It saves you time by letting them post their ideas directly or via Intercom.
💬 Not everything needs to be built. Voting and discussions help your team decide what's important.
🤝 Automatic follow-ups delight your customers by keeping them in the loop about your progress.
Reviews
- Pros:
- Super easy to use
- Intercom integrationCons:
- I wish there would be some video walkthrough
I run my own product so I decided to give it a shot and integrate FeedBear. I plan to share a link with my customers in the upcoming newsletter so will see if they give me some feedback.Ivan Homola has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Simple, usable, 3rd party, notificationsCons:
Haven't found out yet
I looked for something like Github issues but more friendly for users without tech knowledge. So far it seems like a good alternative to what was I looking for :-)Tomáš Patoprstý has used this product for one day.