💡 FeedBear is a central hub for all feedback from your customers. It saves you time by letting them post their ideas directly or via Intercom.

💬 Not everything needs to be built. Voting and discussions help your team decide what's important.

🤝 Automatic follow-ups delight your customers by keeping them in the loop about your progress.

  • Ivan HomolaCEO, Lunadio.com
    Pros: 

    - Super easy to use

    - Intercom integration

    Cons: 

    - I wish there would be some video walkthrough

    I run my own product so I decided to give it a shot and integrate FeedBear. I plan to share a link with my customers in the upcoming newsletter so will see if they give me some feedback.

    Ivan Homola has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
  • Tomáš PatoprstýFront-end developer, Cloudfender
    Pros: 

    Simple, usable, 3rd party, notifications

    Cons: 

    Haven't found out yet

    I looked for something like Github issues but more friendly for users without tech knowledge. So far it seems like a good alternative to what was I looking for :-)

    Tomáš Patoprstý has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Tomáš VestenickýMaker@tmvst · Designer, developer, problem solver.
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 This is my first project launching here and I'm really excited! The problem: Feedback from customers is essential, but it can be a mess. It comes through many channels. You try to organize it, but it's hard and time-consuming to keep up. The solution: FeedBear provides a central hub for all feedback from your customers. They can post it directly or via handy Intercom integration. Voting and discussions create a collaborative environment and help your team prioritize. When the time comes, you mark ideas with tags indicating your progress. This automatically notifies everyone who voted. Live example: 9Folders use FeedBear to collect feedback on their popular (1M downloads) email app Nine: https://nine-android.feedbear.com/ I'm looking forward to YOUR feedback and comments! And of course, you can always post your ideas here: https://feedback.feedbear.com/ 😉 🙀 Deal alert: First 10 of you who use code PRODUCTHUNT get 20% off FeedBear forever.
Tomáš Patoprstý@tpatoprsty · Front-end developer, Cloudfender
Looking good and usable :-) Are you planning to add some coupons or special offers for startup apps?
Tomáš VestenickýMaker@tmvst · Designer, developer, problem solver.
@tpatoprsty Thanks Tomas, there's a PH launch coupon I mentioned in the first comment :)
