Spencer Jamison
Maker
👋🏽Hi Product Hunt! Feedbasket is a project I have been working on to provide anonymous feedback to interviewers and recruiters. We've all had our fair share of bad interviewers. Too many good companies have their reputation hurt because a candidate has an outlier experience and posts about it publicly. Frustrated by this, I decided to launch Feedbasket. It's an easy way to provide targetted feedback without having to publicly harm a company's reputation. This is my first launch on Product Hunt, so I would love to get your feedback. Happy Hunting!
